The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

