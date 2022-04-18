The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €13.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($14.67) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($17.83) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.07 ($14.21).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU stock opened at €12.72 ($13.83) on Thursday. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($10.60) and a 12 month high of €14.62 ($15.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.76.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.