The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $440.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.71.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $408.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $264.96 and a twelve month high of $411.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

