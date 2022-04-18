The Mexico Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $15.98 on Monday. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Mexico Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

