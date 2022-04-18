The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 20.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Progressive by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Progressive by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

PGR stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.88.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

