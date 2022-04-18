The Sandbox 24-Hour Volume Tops $323.75 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00006718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $323.75 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,437,853 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

