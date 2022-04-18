Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

