TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of F45 Training worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FXLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

F45 Training stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,083. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,629,654.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

