TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 343,100 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 73.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 273,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 60.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,812 shares of company stock worth $1,434,172.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. 794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

