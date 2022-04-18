TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 75,227 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,227 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 3.58% of CuriosityStream worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. 4,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,266. The company has a market cap of $121.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.