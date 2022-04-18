TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 8,500 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 659,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,126. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.