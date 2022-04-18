TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $89.79.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

