TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Patria Investments worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Patria Investments in the third quarter worth $80,369,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 15.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,807,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after buying an additional 237,321 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 17.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 202,965 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 93.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 75.8% during the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 222,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 95,822 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE PAX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,803. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $841.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of -0.63.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 52.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.11%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

