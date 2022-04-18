TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 3,015,200 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vonage worth $27,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vonage by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 578,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 571,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in Vonage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after purchasing an additional 234,696 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Vonage by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,827. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VG traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.21. 42,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -201.58, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

