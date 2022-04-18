TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $24.25 Million Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 862,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,210. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $31.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

