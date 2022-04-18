TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 5.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 27,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 845,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 326,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

