TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TOD’S from €32.50 ($35.33) to €33.00 ($35.87) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TOD’S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $43.66 on Monday. TOD’S has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $74.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.