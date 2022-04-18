Tokenbox Hits Market Cap of $147,331.76 (TBX)

Tokenbox (TBX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $147,331.76 and $46.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Tokenbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

