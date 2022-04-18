Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

