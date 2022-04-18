Tornado Cash Price Up 9% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $43.93 or 0.00111769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $48.31 million and $10.58 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.97 or 0.07465056 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,197.23 or 0.99731719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048827 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

