Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 15,626 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $35,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.38. 9,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average is $152.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.