Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,599,241 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 822.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599,241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of PG&E worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,052,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,053 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.18. 159,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

