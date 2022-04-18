Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 18,078 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,183. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.71.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

