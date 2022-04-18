Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.99. 3,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,683. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $201.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

