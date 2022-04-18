Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $39,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $8.00 on Monday, hitting $263.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,011. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

