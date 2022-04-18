Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 100,031 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 878,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 712,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $19.08. 454,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,946,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

