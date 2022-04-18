Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,115 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Moody’s worth $37,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,451,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Moody’s by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,426. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.44. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $299.68 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

