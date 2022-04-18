Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.16. 8,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,800. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.52 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.