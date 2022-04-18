Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,554 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.81. 140,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

