Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,358 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.30% of Vistra worth $32,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vistra by 1.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,043,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 17.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 118,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,189. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

