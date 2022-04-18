Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.47 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,972,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,165. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.