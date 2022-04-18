Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.91 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 72,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

NYSE:TDG traded down $5.37 on Monday, reaching $633.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,550. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $649.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

