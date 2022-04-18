Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.07 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,744 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of AWK traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,039. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.