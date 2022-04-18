Toronto Dominion Bank Has $46.14 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $46,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.41. 316,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,337,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

