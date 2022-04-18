Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 16,206 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $34,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.63. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

