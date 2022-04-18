Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 31,828 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

