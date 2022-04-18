Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $159.09. 13,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

