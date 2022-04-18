Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $21,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $391.77. 5,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.23 and its 200 day moving average is $506.44.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.