Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,182,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 287,285 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $50,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $807,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. 4,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

