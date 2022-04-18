Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,780 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.59.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $180.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average is $162.88. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $133.44 and a 52 week high of $184.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.