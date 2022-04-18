Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.69.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$63.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.84. The company has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$23.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.25.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4727617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

