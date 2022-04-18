Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Decreased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

Shares of TT opened at $148.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

