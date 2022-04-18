Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Update

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 701,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 507,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,216. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

