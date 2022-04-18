Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Update

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 701,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 507,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,216. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.