Trittium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,765.00 (TRTT)

Trittium (TRTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Trittium coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $3,765.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.54 or 0.07506865 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,735.71 or 0.99945389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00049730 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars.

