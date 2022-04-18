TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 214.17 ($2.79).

TUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

TUI stock traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 241.20 ($3.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,023. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 166.70 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.94).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

