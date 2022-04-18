TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.79 Million

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $66,279.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,984,060,915 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

