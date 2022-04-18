UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UDR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.
UDR Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
