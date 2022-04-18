Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Reaches $4.75 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $20.30 million and $10.99 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00012097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00188323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00380364 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars.

