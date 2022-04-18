Unistake (UNISTAKE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $900.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $900.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unistake has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.13 or 0.07490801 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,738.20 or 0.99952276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049748 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,614,953 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

