United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.45). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($7.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,272,039. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.